D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 175 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Public Storage by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Public Storage
In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Public Storage Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of PSA opened at $308.47 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.13. The stock has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.44.
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
