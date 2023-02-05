D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,796 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,608,000 after buying an additional 702,121 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,991,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,438,150,000 after buying an additional 3,271,032 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after buying an additional 7,438,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,525,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $579,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,520 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,075,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $393,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SU. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.28. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 14.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.55%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

