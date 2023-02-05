D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 4,050 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DNB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $2,361,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 602,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 8,287,846 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $111,057,136.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,579,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,368,931.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $2,361,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 602,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DNB shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

DNB stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -181.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $556.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

