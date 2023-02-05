D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 974 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ichor were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 16.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,654,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,966,000 after acquiring an additional 381,711 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,422,000 after buying an additional 51,852 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,007,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,181,000 after acquiring an additional 35,871 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ichor by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,239,000 after acquiring an additional 55,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Ichor by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 867,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,014,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ichor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ichor

In other news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $152,590.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,996.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ichor Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of ICHR opened at $36.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.94. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.23. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $355.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.98 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Ichor from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ichor from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ichor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ichor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Ichor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.