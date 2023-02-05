D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,145 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEM. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 62,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 372,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 242.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 83,506 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GEM stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.45.

