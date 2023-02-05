Danaos (DAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $8.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $260.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.29 million. Danaos had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 29.89%. On average, analysts expect Danaos to post $35 EPS for the current fiscal year and $26 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Danaos alerts:

Danaos Stock Performance

Shares of DAC opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.59. Danaos has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $107.47.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaos

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on DAC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Danaos from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Danaos

(Get Rating)

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.