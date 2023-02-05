DEI (DEI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.87 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001075 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DEI has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.87 billion and approximately $14,079.08 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.18 or 0.00419867 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014885 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000829 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00017768 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000047 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.