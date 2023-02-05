Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VFL stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 76.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.