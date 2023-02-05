e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Raised to $75.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.36.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $69.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 82.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $71.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $122.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.29 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $3,133,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,560 shares in the company, valued at $7,268,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,207,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at $19,306,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Stories

