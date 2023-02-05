Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0371 per share on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE CEV opened at $10.57 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

