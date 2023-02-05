Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0371 per share on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 1.3 %
NYSE CEV opened at $10.57 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
