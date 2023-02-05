Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVV opened at $10.39 on Friday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $12.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 373,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 64,959 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 322,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 437,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 29,526 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.