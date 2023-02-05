Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0354 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $12.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.