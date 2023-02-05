Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ENX opened at $9.92 on Friday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54.

Insider Transactions at Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

In other Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,242,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,755,295.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 227.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 48,317 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 17.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $141,000.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company. The fund seeks current income exempt from federal and New York income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax.

