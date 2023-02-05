eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Position Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 766,011 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 19,337 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in eBay were worth $28,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in eBay by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,523,599 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $556,632,000 after buying an additional 87,950 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of eBay by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,926,561 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $288,629,000 after purchasing an additional 597,447 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $396,604,000 after purchasing an additional 27,314 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 6,417,384 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $267,417,000 after purchasing an additional 394,840 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $264,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Price Performance

EBAY opened at $50.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.55, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at $399,714.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.