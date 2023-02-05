Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut Edison International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $66.87 on Thursday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.40 and a 200-day moving average of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,642,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,265,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,675,871,000 after purchasing an additional 562,352 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,619,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $866,497,000 after purchasing an additional 201,583 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 8.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,822,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,444,000 after purchasing an additional 511,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 36.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

