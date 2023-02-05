Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.07

Shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.07 and traded as low as $0.83. Energous shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 216,591 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energous in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Energous by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Energous by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Energous by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Energous in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in Energous during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 9.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.
