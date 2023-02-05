Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.07

Shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.07 and traded as low as $0.83. Energous shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 216,591 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energous in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Energous alerts:

Energous Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energous

Energous ( NASDAQ:WATT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Energous had a negative return on equity of 75.72% and a negative net margin of 3,295.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energous Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Energous by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Energous by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Energous by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Energous in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in Energous during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 9.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energous Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.