Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,966 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.70% of Envestnet worth $41,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,325,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,969,000 after purchasing an additional 618,360 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 45.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,316,000 after acquiring an additional 120,311 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 9.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,306,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,030,000 after acquiring an additional 111,144 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Envestnet by 9.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 920,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,537,000 after acquiring an additional 78,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Envestnet by 97.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 131,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 64,654 shares during the period.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ENV shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $71.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut Envestnet from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.78.

Envestnet Stock Performance

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $67.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $84.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.61 and a 200 day moving average of $55.60.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $306.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.87 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Envestnet

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.