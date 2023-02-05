EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in EPR Properties by 329.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

EPR stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.04. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 160.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

