Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Equifax were worth $9,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 526.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of EFX stock opened at $225.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.82. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $243.79.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. StockNews.com raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.13.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.