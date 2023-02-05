Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.56.

EQH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Equitable from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Equitable alerts:

Insider Activity at Equitable

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $905,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,018.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equitable

Equitable Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Equitable by 1,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equitable by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.57. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.44. Equitable has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equitable will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It offers investment management insights, expertise and innovations to drive better investment decisions and outcomes for clients and institutional investors worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.