Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Essex Property Trust worth $22,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 152.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,084,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.85.

NYSE ESS opened at $230.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.24 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 159.42%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

