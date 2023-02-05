Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 320.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Etsy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Etsy by 7.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 30,385 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.10, for a total transaction of $2,980,768.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,013. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $262,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 30,385 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.10, for a total value of $2,980,768.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,532 shares of company stock valued at $25,470,982 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.30.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $147.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.42. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $163.84.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $594.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.19 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a positive return on equity of 123.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

