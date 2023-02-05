EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.05

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. EuroSite Power shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 74,617 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.
EuroSite Power, Inc engages in the provision of on-site utility solutions. It offers electricity, cooling, heat, and hot water solutions to facilities such as healthcare, hospitality, housing, and leisure centers. The company was founded on July 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Derby, the United Kingdom.
