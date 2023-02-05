Evoke Wealth LLC Has $13.27 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.5% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $58,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.23.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 198,365 shares of company stock worth $34,927,325 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.35 and its 200 day moving average is $170.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $430.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading

