Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Position Boosted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 85.4% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.02. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $50.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXC. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exelon to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

