Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,164 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,736 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 178,053 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $16,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $1,655,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,986 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after buying an additional 11,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,583 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $118.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.02. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

