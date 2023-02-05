FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,886.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,850 shares of company stock worth $2,567,169. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

FDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.14.

NYSE FDS opened at $427.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $474.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $424.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $425.66.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company had revenue of $504.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.88 million. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.42%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

