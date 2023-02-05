FG Financial Group, Inc. (FGFPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on March 15th

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.
FG Financial Group Stock Down 0.7 %
FGFPP stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. FG Financial Group has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81.
FG Financial Group Company Profile
