Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $75.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.32. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $116.27.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

