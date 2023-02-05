First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 118,065 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $36,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in First American Financial by 69.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FAF. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

FAF stock opened at $62.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.44. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.24. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $76.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

