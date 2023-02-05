FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $749.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FirstCash Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $89.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.78. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $58.30 and a 12 month high of $100.00.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 80,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $7,274,658.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,207,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,722,269.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 595,628 shares of company stock valued at $53,164,121 over the last three months. 19.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FirstCash

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,282,000 after purchasing an additional 730,072 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after purchasing an additional 122,284 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 502,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,903,000 after purchasing an additional 118,323 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 56,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,313,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.