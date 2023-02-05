FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $22,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FE opened at $39.52 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 71.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.13.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

