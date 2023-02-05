Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,262 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $31,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 160.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in EOG Resources by 23.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $40,172,000 after buying an additional 68,282 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 30.9% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,223 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.14.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $124.62 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

