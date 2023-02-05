Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 567,822 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $33,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 329.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 39,913 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NTCT opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.42. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.69 and a 12-month high of $38.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About NetScout Systems

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

