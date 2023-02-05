Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,100 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Omnicell worth $18,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the third quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Omnicell during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Omnicell in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Omnicell by 27.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 28.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMCL. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Omnicell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.11.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $92,267.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,734.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,311.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $92,267.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,734.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,674 shares of company stock worth $476,839 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $57.33 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $159.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.03.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $348.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

