Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,383,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,321 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $37,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Delek US by 61.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Delek US by 386.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Stock Performance

Delek US stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $35.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 27.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Delek US from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.42.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

