Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 375,825 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,442 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $25,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,856,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,567,000 after purchasing an additional 985,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,714,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,069,000 after buying an additional 890,236 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 66.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,181,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,680,000 after buying an additional 469,994 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 137.2% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 808,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,913,000 after buying an additional 467,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 79.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,097,000 after acquiring an additional 313,667 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Hovde Group raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PB stock opened at $78.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.54. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.69 and a 12-month high of $78.43.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The firm had revenue of $346.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.