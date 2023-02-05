Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 653,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,274 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $26,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,802,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 422.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,672,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,236,000 after buying an additional 1,352,996 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,938 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 103.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,260,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 555.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,353,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,146,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $2,306,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,595,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,740,194.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $2,306,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,740,194.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,299.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 0.8 %

WSC stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $49.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.54.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $604.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.43 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 14.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Featured Articles

