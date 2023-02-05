Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 740,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,425 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $31,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 21.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 381,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,288,000 after purchasing an additional 67,634 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 14.4% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $82.27 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $145.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 55.54% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.16%.

In related news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,261.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,385 shares in the company, valued at $648,261.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $3,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,669.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,842 shares of company stock worth $11,174,189. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

