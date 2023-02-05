Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,281 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,718 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of First Republic Bank worth $39,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $144.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.75 and its 200 day moving average is $135.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $181.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.09%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

