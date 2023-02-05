Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $19.96 Million Stock Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,233,314 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of NOV worth $19,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 108,845 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in NOV by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,430 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of NOV by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 775.93 and a beta of 1.88. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. NOV’s payout ratio is 666.89%.

NOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NOV to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

