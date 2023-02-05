Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $21 Million Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,458,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,539 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $21,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Wipro during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Wipro by 2,263.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wipro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Wipro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84. Wipro Limited has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

