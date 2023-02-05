Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $22.93 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,369 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $22,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,597 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at $722,000. Atom Investors LP lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 32.6% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 23,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 81.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 25,786 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 11,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,698 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.62.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $138.40 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.03). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

