Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $24.14 Million Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.99% of CONMED worth $24,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 4.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CONMED by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CONMED by 18.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 1.4% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of CNMD opened at $102.61 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $71.09 and a twelve month high of $155.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.67.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $250.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.48 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently -28.17%.

Insider Activity at CONMED

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $401,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

