Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $27.41 Million Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 136,918 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Lantheus worth $27,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 14.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $60.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $87.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Lantheus had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $239.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. Analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $752,311.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 672,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,475,612.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $752,311.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 672,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,475,612.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 2,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $133,249.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,052,706.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,945. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LNTH shares. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

