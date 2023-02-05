Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $28.38 Million Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,460 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,780 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $28,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 9,150.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 39.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 5,025.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.71.

Paylocity Stock Down 3.1 %

Paylocity stock opened at $218.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.06 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.29. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $152.01 and a twelve month high of $276.88.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $253.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.86 million. Equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

