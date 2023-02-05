Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $28.90 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 429,033 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,624 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of D.R. Horton worth $28,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 26,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in D.R. Horton by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 27,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,518 shares of company stock worth $3,181,130. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $99.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.24 and a 200 day moving average of $80.42. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $104.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.08.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

