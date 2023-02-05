Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $29.55 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,025 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $29,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 106.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,914 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE opened at $176.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.72. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 7.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading

