Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $30.54 Million Stock Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,370 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of ShockWave Medical worth $30,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 30.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,869,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 14.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,130,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,189,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Price Performance

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $187.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.40 and a beta of 0.97. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $320.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $131.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.85 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 30.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.81, for a total transaction of $7,224,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,969,410.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.81, for a total value of $7,224,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,969,410.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $176,183.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,300.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,241 shares of company stock valued at $14,057,767. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.44.

About ShockWave Medical

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Further Reading

