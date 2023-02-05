Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $41.11 Million Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,578 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $41,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 721.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at about $387,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

PNQI opened at $140.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.82 and a 200-day moving average of $122.67. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $105.61 and a 52-week high of $188.54.

